Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $35,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $740.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $715.16 and a 200 day moving average of $650.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

