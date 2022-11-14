Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of RELIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,201. Reliance Global Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELIW – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Global Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

