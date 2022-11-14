Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Acquires A$24,544.00 in Stock

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider Ian Rowden purchased 8,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.07 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$24,544.00 ($15,937.66).

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.51.

Reliance Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

