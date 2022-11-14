ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 941,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:RNW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.53. 33,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

