Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 5,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 360,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
