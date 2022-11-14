Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 5,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 360,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

