Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Purchases $178,620.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $178,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RPAY stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $668.29 million, a P/E ratio of -737.26 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Repay by 294.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,818 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 16.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.
