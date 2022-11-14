Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $59,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,875 shares of company stock worth $7,803,034. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen Trading Up 5.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $199.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.25. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $300.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

