Request One Day Volume Hits $2.29 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $80.12 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,507.48 or 1.00053018 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00245455 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07777262 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $1,866,181.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

