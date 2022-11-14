Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. 144,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Resources Connection has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.18.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Resources Connection news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Resources Connection by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 418,510 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 153.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

