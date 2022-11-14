Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 260 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Xylem by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Shares of XYL opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $131.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

