Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,590 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $321,036,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Stock Up 3.5 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.