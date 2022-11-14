Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $623,355 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

