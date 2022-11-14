Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $537,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Announces Dividend

NYSE PPL opened at $27.41 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

