Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $789,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $290.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

