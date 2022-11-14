Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $86,000 Stock Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $28.75 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

