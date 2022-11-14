Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $950,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

