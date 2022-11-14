Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

