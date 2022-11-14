Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $228.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.