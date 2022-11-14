Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,901 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 58.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $86.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

