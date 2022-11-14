Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,905 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

CARR stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

