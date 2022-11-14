Reviewing Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) & Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 29.07% 53.58% 23.64% Denbury 31.01% 26.43% 15.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Barnwell Industries and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury 1 1 9 0 2.73

Valuation & Earnings

Denbury has a consensus price target of $102.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.68 $6.25 million $0.73 4.19 Denbury $1.26 billion 3.74 $56.00 million $9.66 9.78

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denbury beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

