Reviewing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -15.92% -14.60% -9.50% NXP Semiconductors 20.62% 52.30% 16.79%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 0.74 -$6.24 million ($0.77) -3.04 NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 3.96 $1.87 billion $10.04 16.83

This table compares iSun and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iSun and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 1 7 6 1 2.47

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $185.79, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats iSun on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

