Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.50

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 16128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVH. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 31.8% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 919,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 373.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 647,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 511,058 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 57.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 375,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,192,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after buying an additional 310,296 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

