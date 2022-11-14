ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II Acquires 264,625 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 264,625 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $243,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,807,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,649.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 39,454 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,508.60.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 11,800 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,210.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $18,348.96.

On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $13,741.26.

On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74.

On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $105,738.72.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,959.16.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 0.9 %

ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. 162,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,267. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

