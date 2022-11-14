Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €211.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €211.00 ($211.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 1.2 %

RHM traded down €2.00 ($2.00) during trading on Monday, reaching €165.10 ($165.10). 332,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.30 ($76.30) and a fifty-two week high of €227.90 ($227.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €156.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.91.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

