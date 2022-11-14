Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €211.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €211.00 ($211.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.
Rheinmetall Trading Down 1.2 %
RHM traded down €2.00 ($2.00) during trading on Monday, reaching €165.10 ($165.10). 332,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.30 ($76.30) and a fifty-two week high of €227.90 ($227.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €156.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €178.91.
