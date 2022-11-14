Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Paul J. Plante Sells 15,000 Shares

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,876. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $321.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.