Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Update

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Rio2 stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.11. 42,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,038. Rio2 has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.10.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

