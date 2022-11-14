RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in October

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,384,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 1,180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.6 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

RIOCF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

