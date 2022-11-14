Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.61.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.89. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 3.53 and a 52 week high of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

