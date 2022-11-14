Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the October 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,665.0 days.

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $210.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average is $224.88. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $486.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKWBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rockwool A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,147.00.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

