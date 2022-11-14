Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 14.3%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Rating) shares were down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 170,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 30,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.02, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

