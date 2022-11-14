Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$38.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.67.

Hydro One Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE H traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$34.18. 536,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.56. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.16 and a twelve month high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

