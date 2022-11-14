Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $720.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $668.00 to $720.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.53.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $660.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,846. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.