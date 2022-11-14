Royal Bank of Canada Increases Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$103.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$103.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of ONEXF traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.38. 11,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 791.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. Onex has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($207.00) million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

