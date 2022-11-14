Royal Bank of Canada Trims Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Target Price to C$68.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

