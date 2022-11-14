Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

RBY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.56.

RBY stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.70. 80,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,007. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

