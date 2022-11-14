Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Ryan Specialty traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 33501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Trading Down 4.1 %
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.