Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Ryan Specialty traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 33501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.