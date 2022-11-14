S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.4 days.

S4 Capital Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of SCPPF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCPPF. Barclays decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 360 ($4.15) to GBX 310 ($3.57) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

