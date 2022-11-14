Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,524,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 21,207,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127,624.5 days.

Saipem Price Performance

Saipem stock remained flat at $0.74 during midday trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180. Saipem has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $60.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

