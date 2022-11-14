Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.09. The company had a trading volume of 156,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,769. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

