Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.61. 109,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $309.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

