Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.