Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

