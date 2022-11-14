Saltmarble (SML) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 54.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. Saltmarble has a market cap of $4.96 million and $795,221.67 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 90.6% lower against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00005807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00588919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.98 or 0.30675856 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 2.05530738 USD and is down -9.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $538,428.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

