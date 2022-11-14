Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 155.32% from the company’s previous close.
SANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Shares of SANG opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
