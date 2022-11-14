Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Stock Position Lowered by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,251 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 2.9 %

Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $268.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

