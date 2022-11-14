Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 206,108 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $1.52 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Featured Stories

