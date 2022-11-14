ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ScanSource by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

