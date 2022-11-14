SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 107,227 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,476,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,020,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

