SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,184 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.
Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
BATS DISV opened at $21.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.
