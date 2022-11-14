SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 118,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $21.67 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

